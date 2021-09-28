Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu set to miss game with Coventry

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu could be unavailable for Luton until after the international break (James Holyoak/PA) (PA Wire)
12:52pm, Tue 28 Sep 2021
Luton are likely to be without midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu for the visit of Coventry at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old missed the 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth through injury and could be absent until after the international break.

Amari’i Bell could be in contention to start after playing 45 minutes on the weekend.

Sonny Bradley made his return to the bench on Saturday and could be in line to get some minutes as Nathan Jones confirmed “something has to change” after one win from nine games in all competitions.

Coventry defender Fankaty Dabo will serve the last game of his three-match ban after receiving a red card in a 1-0 win over Cardiff earlier this month.

Viktor Gyokeres is expected to start up front after bagging two goals against Peterborough in their 3-0 win on Friday night to take his tally for the season to seven.

Jake Clarke-Salter started last week’s victory and could line up in defence once again.

Ever-present defensive pair Dominic Hyam and Kyle McFadzean are likely to start again after keeping a clean sheet last time out.

