Luton sign forward Tom Ince on loan from Stoke

Luton have signed Stoke forward Tom Ince on loan until the end of the season.

The former England Under-21 international will link up again with manager Nathan Jones, whom he played under at the Potters.

“I’m delighted to get Tom down here,” Jones said on the Luton website. “He’s a player I know very well from my time at Stoke. He’ll give us real quality in the final third and it just shows one, the ambition here, and two, the reputation we are starting to build, that we can attract him.

“I had a really good relationship with him when I was working with him at Stoke. He’s someone I rate really highly. He’s had a fantastic career, been promoted, been sold for a lot of money and played in the Premier League.

“Speaking to Tom as well, he’s really committed. He just wants to get back playing and he’s got the hunger to really do well, so he ticks all the boxes we look for in a new signing.”

Ince joined Stoke from Huddersfield in 2018, but has struggled for game time this season.

He said: “I’ve had a tough six to eight months where I haven’t been given the opportunity to play and I’m just grateful for the manager to be able to do that by bringing me into a very good side who have done ever so well this season.

“I’m hungry to help the team and also try to do well for myself and get myself back out there playing how I know I can. It’s a good challenge and one I’m looking forward to.”