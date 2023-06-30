30 June 2023

Luton striker Carlton Morris signs contract extension

By NewsChain Sport
30 June 2023

Luton have announced that striker Carlton Morris has signed a contract extension with the club.

The 27-year-old joined the Hatters last summer from Barnsley and scored 20 goals as Luton won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Manager Rob Edwards told the club website: “We’re so pleased to get someone as important to us as Carlton signed on for even longer. He’s a brilliant person to have in our squad.

“His goals were influential last season, but whenever I spoke about him or was asked about him, it was his all-round game and what he brought to the team, whether it was hold-up play, work-rate, headers, defensive headers in his own box from corners.

“It was everything that he gave the team, as well as the goal threat.

“He’s got great experience now, but he’s a good age, someone who is really hungry, and he deserves the opportunity now to have a go in the Premier League.”

