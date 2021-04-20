Luton to check on the fitness of Harry Cornick ahead of meeting with Reading

Luton forward Harry Cornick
Luton forward Harry Cornick (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:19pm, Tue 20 Apr 2021
Luton will check on forward Harry Cornick ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against play-off chasers Reading.

Cornick missed the 1-0 win over Watford on Saturday after picking up an unspecified injury problem in training and continues to be assessed.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones brought midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and frontman Kazenga LuaLua into the side against the Hornets, so both feature again.

Defender Dan Potts made his first appearance since going off against Swansea with a head injury last month when he came on as a late substitute, and is expected to be involved again.

Reading forward Lucas Joao is recovering from a shoulder problem.

Joao suffered a dislocated right shoulder during the draw against Cardiff last Friday night, and needed hospital treatment.

George Puscas is expected to lead the Royals attack alongside Yakou Meite, having come off the bench against the Bluebirds.

Midfielder Felipe Araruna (knee) is stepping up his recovery, while defenders Tom McIntyre (quad) and Michael Morrison (hamstring) look set to miss the rest of the season.

