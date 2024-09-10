Luton unhappy about ‘cover up’ at England Under-21 match at Kenilworth Road

Luton have said they are “extremely disappointed” that a banner reading “betrayed by the FA” was covered up during an England Under-21s fixture at Kenilworth Road on Monday.

The flag, which is critical of the Football Association’s role in the 30-point deduction handed to the club in 2008, was hung at the ground by Hatters fans.

The punishment, imposed for financial irregularities, led to Luton’s relegation from the English Football League at the end of the 2008-09 season.

They spent five years as a non-League club before rising back up the ranks and spending one season in the Premier League in 2023-24.

The banner has been displayed at the stadium since the sanction was imposed but the pertinent line was folded up and obscured as the FA staged England Under-21s’ friendly against Austria this week.

The Loyal Luton Supporters Club issued a statement demanding an explanation as the flag “symbolises LTFC’s remarkable rise from near collapse”.

The fans’ position has been supported by the Championship club’s hierarchy, who said this was not something they agreed to and they declined an earlier request to remove the banner altogether.

A statement read: “The ‘Betrayed by the FA 2008’ message printed at the bottom section of the flag has a meaningful significance to our supporters and the club, as it is a representation of the most poignant event in the club’s history and is a symbolic relic of the largest points deduction the FA has issued any club.

“In agreeing to use Kenilworth Road for last night’s fixture, the club was obliged to hand the operation of the fixture and the club’s entire facility to the FA.

“However, it was requested that the banner in question would remain in place.

“In the final build-up to the match, the FA asked for the flag to be taken down, a request that the club rejected.

“Instead, the corner was folded, which meant the flag remained in place, but the full extent of its meaning was compromised.

“This action was demanded by the FA and carried out by a member of club staff who didn’t appreciate the true significance of the action. Had the request been escalated it would have been declined.

“The club understands the subsequent reaction from the fanbase and is extremely disappointed the FA felt the need to hide the message.”

The LLSC said the FA’s past actions will not be forgiven nor forgotten.

Its statement read: “Loyal Luton is left deeply disappointed and dismayed by the covering of the ‘Betrayed by the FA’ flag during the England U21 match. We were led to believe it would be displayed in full.

“This flag symbolises LTFC’s remarkable rise from near collapse, and its message is crucial – a reminder of the club’s history and the struggles we’ve overcome. LLSC demands an explanation of who made the decision to hide it and why.

“The flag represents more than a grievance – it’s a voice for supporters still hurt by the FA’s 2008 actions. Silencing it for an external event is deeply disappointing.

“Never forgive, never forget.”

The FA has been contacted by the PA news agency for comment.