23 June 2022

Luton wing-back Peter Kioso moves to Rotherham

By NewsChain Sport
23 June 2022

Luton wing-back Peter Kioso has joined Sky Bet Championship rivals Rotherham for an undisclosed fee, the Millers have announced.

The 22-year-old, who helped the Hatters reach the play-offs last season, has signed a three-year deal subject to EFL and FA ratification.

Born in Dublin to Congolese parents, Kioso began his professional career at Hartlepool before sealing a move to Luton in January 2020.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at League One MK Dons, but returned to Kenilworth Road in January and made 15 appearances during the second half of the campaign.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles to meet in Rwanda amid clash over migrant policy

world news

Train stations quiet as rail workers stage second strike of the week

news

Boris Johnson under pressure as voters go to polls in two crucial by-elections

news