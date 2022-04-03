Lyle Taylor penalty puts dent in West Brom’s promotion push

West Brom’s Championship play-off hopes suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Birmingham at St Andrew’s.

Lyle Taylor’s 67th-minute penalty, following a Conor Townsend handball, proved the difference as Blues secured their first victory over the Baggies since 2006.

Albion sent on Andy Carroll in hope of rescuing a point from the contest, but Steve Bruce’s side failed to register a shot on target in a lacklustre performance.

The defeat left West Brom eight points behind Blackburn in sixth with only seven games remaining and with a mountain to climb for an instant return to the Premier League.

In the opening stages Albion thought they should have been awarded a penalty of their own when Marc Roberts looked to have handled the ball.

Darnell Furlong’s long throw-in was palmed away by the hand of Roberts in the box, but referee Dean Whitestone surprisingly gave the decision the other way, despite protests from the visiting dugout.

Tahith Chong had the first attempt at goal at the end of the first half. Onel Hernandez picked out the 22-year-old with a neat cross-field pass but his strike was deflected wide by Semi Ajayi for a corner after the Dutchman had smartly brought the ball down at the back post.

Juninho Bacuna ensured Sam Johnstone remained alert with a right-footed strike on target in the second half before Kyle Bartley’s header was not pounced on by a fellow Albion player early in the second half.

Lee Bowyer suffered another injury blow just short of the hour mark when Chong’s lasting injury struggles continued. The winger was forced off due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by Taylor Richards.

The deadlock was finally broken courtesy of Taylor’s fourth goal since his January loan move from Nottingham Forest from the penalty spot.

With West Brom applying more pressure, Bacuna’s long ball turned defence into attack for the hosts and Hernandez’s cross on the byline was handled by Townsend to leave Whitestone no option but to point to the spot.

The visitors went close to an instant reply through former Aston Villa man Callum Robinson. Substitute Grady Diangana set the striker through on goal in the left channel and he looked set to level the scoring, but Kristian Pedersen was there to deflect it wide.

Carroll’s chance eventually came in the 87th minute. Another Furlong throw troubled the home side and it landed perfectly for the former England international to head home, but it was squandered and dropped wide.

Despite there being eight minutes of added time, the visitors struggled to carve up one last chance to level the scoring and their four-game unbeaten run ended.