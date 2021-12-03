03 December 2021

Lyndon Dykes ruled out once more as QPR host Stoke

By NewsChain Sport
Lyndon Dykes will miss QPR’s Championship clash with Stoke on Sunday.

The Scotland striker has already been sidelined for three matches due to an ankle problem.

Lee Wallace will face a late fitness test due to a hamstring concern, while Charlie Austin has not trained because of a knee issue.

Rangers were also due to make late checks on Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Albert Adomah and Moses Odubajo.

Jordan Thompson will be out of action for Stoke for up to two months with a knee injury.

The midfielder needs surgery to fix the issue that has already kept him out since the last international break.

Joe Allen can return after suspension while Sam Clucas and Abdallah Sima hope to shake off minor knocks in time to feature this weekend.

Joe Bursik, Nick Powell and Harry Souttar are all still sidelined.

