Lyon maintain push for Europe as Freiburg keep flying high in Bundesliga

Lyon boosted their chances of securing a place in Europe next season by coming from behind to claim a 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Monaco, whose slim hopes of finishing in the Champions League spots have been dashed.

Within seconds of kick-off, Wissam Ben Yedder was upended in the area by Anthony Lopes, who was sent the wrong way from the resulting spot-kick by the Monaco forward at the Groupama Stadium.

But Lyon regrouped and had several chances to draw level before they did through Alexandre Lacazette seven minutes before half-time, with the former Arsenal striker finishing from Bradley Barcola’s cutback.

A diving header from Lacazette after the break was saved by Alexander Nubel but the Monaco goalkeeper could then only parry Rayan Cherki’s strike, with Maxence Caqueret converting the 57th-minute rebound.

Cherki then got on the scoresheet himself 12 minutes from time after cutting in from the right and firing beyond Nubel to down Monaco, who are now unable to catch third-placed Marseille.

Lyon remain seventh but are just a point behind Lille in fifth, albeit having played a game more. Lille take on Marseille on Saturday.

Freiburg moved level on points with fourth-placed Union Berlin in the Bundesliga courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg in their final home game of the season.

Substitute Christian Gunter opened the scoring within moments of being brought on as a substitute in the 70th minute alongside Nils Petersen, who wrapped up victory with a quarter of an hour to go.

Nicolas Hofler was given his marching orders in the final few seconds but it did not affect a result which boosted Freiburg’s hopes of claiming a Champions League spot next term.

Theo Bongonda’s second-half brace lifted Cadiz four points clear of the LaLiga drop zone after a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid, who had Martin Hongla sent off and stay just a point above the bottom three.

Monza moved up to eighth in Serie A after hitting back from a goal down to win 2-1 at 10-man Sassuolo, with Matteo Pessina handing the visitors all three points in added-on time.