21 November 2021

Lyon-Marseille clash halted after Dimitri Payet hit by bottle thrown from crowd

By NewsChain Sport
21 November 2021

Lyon’s match at home to Marseille was halted after visiting forward Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Fan disorder has blighted Ligue 1 in recent months and Marseille supporters were banned from attending the game after sanctions against the club for a previous pitch invasion and clash with Angers fans in September.

The game at Groupama Stadium was just four minutes old when Payet was struck on the head by a water bottle as he attempted to take a corner.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

MP who claims she was smacked on bottom by Boris’s dad says journalists have been trawling through her past sex life

news

‘It’s a miracle I’m alive’, says taxi driver who survived Liverpool hospital terror attack

news

Ole’s a gonner! Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Watford thrashing

football