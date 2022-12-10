10 December 2022

Macaulay Langstaff at the double as Notts County win thriller to stay top

By NewsChain Sport
10 December 2022

Macaulay Langstaff’s double settled a seven-goal National League thriller as leaders Notts County won 4-3 at Maidenhead.

Ruben Rodrigues fired the visitors into a ninth-minute lead but United equalised on the half-hour mark through Emile Acquah.

Quevin Castro’s fluke goal and Langstaff’s 20th of the season put County 3-1 up at half-time.

Acquah’s second and a Kane Ferdinand effort drew Maidenhead level midway through the second half.

But Langstaff had the final say with an 83rd-minute strike to keep County a point ahead of Wrexham at the top of the table.

