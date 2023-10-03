03 October 2023

Macaulay Langstaff’s landmark goal helps Notts County beat Swindon

Macaulay Langstaff scored his 50th Notts County goal as the Magpies dispatched fellow promotion-chasers Swindon Town 3-1 at Meadow Lane.

Further goals courtesy of David McGoldrick and Dan Crowley completed a dominant first-half display, with Swindon substitute Tyrese Shade pulling one back early in the second half.

Luke Williams’ side took the lead when Jodi Jones slipped in McGoldrick to calmly loft over the on-rushing Murphy Mahoney.

A rampant first half was rewarded as Langstaff netted from the spot after Aaron Nemane was fouled inside the area, before McGoldrick fired a delicious ball to the back post for Crowley to finish.

But a rejuvenated Swindon side pulled one back four minutes into the second half thanks to substitute Shade as he towered over Nemane to power home Remeao Hutton’s cross.

Frazer Blake-Tracy missed a glorious chance moments later inside the area before Dan Kemp’s effort was brilliantly blocked by Kyle Cameron as the Magpies moved three points clear at the top of League Two.

