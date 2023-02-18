Notts County won 4-1 at Yeovil (PA)
18 February 2023

Macauley Langstaff the hat-trick hero as leaders Notts County maintain advantage

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2023

Macauley Langstaff’s hat-trick earned Notts County a 4-1 win at Yeovil which keeps them five points clear at the top of the Vanarama National League.

Langstaff headed County in front inside four minutes from Sam Austin’s cross but missed a glorious opportunity for a second 10 minutes after half-time.

He looked to have been punished when a mix-up between Sam Slocombe and Geraldo Bajrami allowed substitute Andrew Oluwabori to equalise in style.

With nearest challengers Wrexham also winning and holding two games in hand, County needed a response and Slocombe redeemed himself with a good save from Jordan Young before Ruben Rodrigues netted from the spot following a foul on Matt Palmer.

Langstaff scored twice more in stoppage time, first converting Rodrigues’ fine through-ball and then finishing at the second attempt to take his season’s tally to 30 goals.

