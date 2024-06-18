Macclesfield FC name director of football and shareholder Robbie Savage as boss

Former Wales international Robbie Savage has been appointed as head coach of Macclesfield FC.

Savage was director of football at the phoenix club, as well as a shareholder, but after another club approached him he decided to take control of the first team at Moss Rose.

He will be assisted by Peter Band while Savage’s former Leicester team-mate Emile Heskey has been appointed in a “position-specific role as and when required”.

Savage moving into the dugout means Michael Clegg leaves the club.

Macclesfield, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, tier seven of the pyramid, insist Savage will be judged on results.

A statement on the club website read: “Macclesfield FC can confirm that Robbie Savage has been appointed first team head coach with immediate effect.

“As a result of achieving two promotions as well as reaching a play-off final and Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final within the club’s first three years, it came as no surprise when Robbie was offered a senior role elsewhere recently.

“Robbie subsequently agonised over this on numerous levels as it would have meant him relinquishing his role at Macclesfield FC – in addition to his shareholding.

“This was something which the board was not prepared to let happen and it was unanimously decided that Robbie should be given the chance to prove himself here at Macclesfield FC as he launches his coaching career with us.

“Ahead of a campaign where we simply cannot fail, Robbie will now be accountable for all First Team affairs and judged solely on results.”

It is unclear how Savage’s punditry work will be affected, specifically his role as host of weekend phone-in 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live.