Maddy Cusack’s family ‘welcome’ Jonathan Morgan’s exit from Bramall Lane

Maddy Cusack’s family have said they “welcome” the sacking of Sheffield United Women’s head coach Jonathan Morgan.

The Blades announced on Friday that Morgan’s contract had been terminated “due to new information that has come to light within the last few days with regards to Mr Morgan’s conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane.”

His dismissal is not related to the Football Association investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Sheffield United player Cusack.

Cusack died aged 27 in September last year. A week after her death, her family are understood to have sent a written complaint to United outlining a range of issues she had been facing, which they claim all stemmed from her relationship with Morgan.

Following Morgan’s departure from Bramall Lane, the Maggie Cusack Foundation said in a short statement posted on X: “On Friday afternoon, we learnt on social media of the departure of Jonathan Morgan. We as a family welcome this development.

“We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the unwavering loyalty, support and love shown to Maddy from football clubs from around the country and fans alike. We truly appreciate this.”

Morgan’s now former representatives, Tongue Tied Management, said they had severed ties with him in a statement on Friday.

It read: “In the last 24 hours we have learnt new information regarding Jonathan Morgan and a relationship with a player under his charge.

“We will no longer be working with him in any capacity and the termination of our relationship is with immediate effect.

“The termination of this contract is a critical measure in preserving the integrity of our agency.”

On Friday afternoon, we learnt on social media of the departure of Jonathan Morgan. We as a family welcome this development

Morgan was in charge of Leicester’s women’s first team from 2014-2021 before moving to Burnley and was appointed by Sheffield United in February 2023.

The PA news agency has contacted Sheffield United, Leicester and Burnley for comment. Morgan is a member of the League Managers’ Association, which has also been approached for comment.

The FA investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cusack’s death remains ongoing, PA understands.

United commissioned a third-party investigation following the Cusack family’s complaint, which concluded last year with no evidence found of any wrongdoing by anyone connected to the club.

The FA announced on January 8 it was assessing information surrounding the circumstances of Cusack’s death, but stressed at that time it had not opened a formal investigation. PA understands that changed last week, when the FA told the family at a meeting on January 24 that it was formally investigating.

Morgan stepped away from his post in October after the independent investigation commissioned by the club started but returned to work at United in the final week of last year.

PA has contacted the FA and Professional Footballers’ Association for comment.