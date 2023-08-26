26 August 2023

Maidenhead and Oxford City play out goalless draw

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2023

Goalkeeper Chris Haigh starred as Oxford City kept their first National League clean sheet in a goalless draw at Maidenhead.

Haigh made two fine stops from Jayden Mitchell-Lawson in the opening 20 minutes.

Chanka Zimba, making his Maidenhead debut after signing on loan from Cardiff, was then brilliantly denied from close range.

Josh Ross went closest for the visitors when forcing a fine save from Craig Ross and neither side could break the deadlock in a second half of few chances.

