Maidenhead and Wealdstone start 2023 with goalless draw
Maidenhead and Wealdstone started 2023 with a point apiece as they battled out a 0-0 draw at York Road.
The visitors went close early on when Olufela Olomola’s header was well saved by Daniel Gyollai.
Remy Clerima passed up a good chance for Maidenhead just before the hour mark as he sent an effort over the bar.
Wealdstone remain ninth in the National League table, while Maidenhead move up a place to 16th.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox