It finished goalless between Maidenhead and Wealdstone at York Road (Nigel French/PA)
01 January 2023

Maidenhead and Wealdstone start 2023 with goalless draw

By NewsChain Sport
01 January 2023

Maidenhead and Wealdstone started 2023 with a point apiece as they battled out a 0-0 draw at York Road.

The visitors went close early on when Olufela Olomola’s header was well saved by Daniel Gyollai.

Remy Clerima passed up a good chance for Maidenhead just before the hour mark as he sent an effort over the bar.

Wealdstone remain ninth in the National League table, while Maidenhead move up a place to 16th.

