02 September 2023

Maidenhead and Woking draw a National League blank

By NewsChain Sport
02 September 2023

Maidenhead played out their third successive 0-0 draw in an uninspiring Vanarama National League clash with Woking.

Jim Kellermann sent an early cross against the Maidenhead crossbar and Ricky Korboa tested home goalkeeper Craig Ross.

Charlee Adams and Reece Smith threatened at the other end while Ross twice saved from Tunji Akinola in a goalless first half.

Korboa shot over for Woking just after the hour mark and Smith missed the target from close range.

Maidenhead had convincing penalty appeals waved away after an apparent handball and Will Jaaskelainen saved from  substitute Harry Parsons late on to deny the hosts victory.

