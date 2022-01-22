22 January 2022

Maidenhead beat Halifax to dent their National League title bid

By NewsChain Sport
22 January 2022

Maidenhead dented Halifax’s National League title bid with a 1-0 win at York Road.

Josh Kelly made it four goals in three games by firing home in the 29th minute.

Kelly had other chances to extend Maidenhead’s lead but was unable to convert.

The visitors went close when Matty Warburton forced a great save from Daniel Gyollai after a twisting run into the box.

Halifax won 7-4 when the two sides met in the FA Cup in November, but there never looked like being a repeat of that high-scoring contest.

The Shaymen drop to second spot behind new league leaders Chesterfield, while Maidenhead climb a place to 19th.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No 10 efforts to save Johnson are illegal, Commons standards chairman claims

news

US grill company apologises for mistimed meatloaf recipe-of-the-week email on day of rock star Meat Loaf’s death

world news

‘Our hearts are broken’: Singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74 with wife of 14 years by his side

celebrity