28 September 2024

Maidenhead come from behind to defeat Boston

By NewsChain Sport
28 September 2024

Maidenhead fought back from a goal down to claim a valuable 2-1 victory over fellow National League strugglers Boston.

The hosts made the perfect start when Zak Mills curled in an excellent opener in the eighth minute.

But the lead lasted only 11 minutes before Jayden Mitchell-Lawson’s cross from the right was hooked in by Shawn McCoulsky.

Mitchell-Lawson then saw Aidan Stone produce a brilliant save to tip his shot onto the crossbar, but Maidenhead took the lead with 20 minutes left through another fine strike from Reece Smith.

Maidenhead now sit outside of the drop zone and ahead of their hosts by two points and two places.

