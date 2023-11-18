18 November 2023

Maidenhead continue climb away from danger with victory at Solihull

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Maidenhead continued their climb up the National League table as they held on for a 2-1 victory over high-flying Solihull.

It was a third successive league win for the visitors, who had their first real shot on target midway through the first half from Sam Barratt, before Tobi Sho-Silva fired them in front moments later with his second goal of the season.

The Magpies doubled their lead just after the break through a long-range effort from Reece Smith.

Solihull tried to mount a comeback but Matty Warburton’s powerful effort sailed just wide.

Mark Beck pulled one back for the Moors in the 90th minute when he got his headed in a corner at the far post but it was too little too late as they dropped down a spot to fourth and the visitors moved up to 18th.

