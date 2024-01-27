27 January 2024

Maidenhead dent Solihull Moors’ play-off push with victory at York Road

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2024

Solihull Moors saw their Vanarama National League play-off push dented with a 2-1 defeat at Maidenhead.

The Magpies took the lead in the 11th minute when Tobi Sho-Silva knocked in a rebound after Sam Barratt’s shot had been saved by Moors goalkeeper Nick Hayes.

Josh Kelly equalised for Solihull in the 36th minute after he got on the end of Alex Whitmore’s ball into the Maidenhead penalty area.

Barratt restored Maidenhead’s lead with 20 minutes left when he fired a long-range shot into the bottom corner before Solihull captain Jamey Osborne saw his effort cleared off the line in stoppage time.

