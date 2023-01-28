York City went down 2-1 at home to Maidenhead (Joe Giddens/PA)
28 January 2023

Maidenhead ease relegation concerns with victory at York

By NewsChain Sport
28 January 2023

Maidenhead pulled seven points clear of the National League relegation zone after ending their winless run with a 2-1 victory away at York.

Goals in each half from Ashley Nathaniel-George and Cole Kpekawa put the visitors comfortably in control at the LNER Stadium before striker Lenell John-Lewis pulled one back to make for a nervous finish.

Maidenhead took the lead after 39 minutes when Nathaniel-George got forward and found space to tap home, before Adams doubled the lead with a fine free-kick on the hour mark.

John-Lewis halved the arrears with 14 minutes remaining when he got on the end of Manny Duku’s flick to prod past the goalkeeper, but the visitors held on to claim a first league win in eight matches.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince and Princess of Wales quizzed over Harry’s book during hospital visit

news

Elton John concert cancelled due to wild New Zealand weather

world news

Call to scrap HS2 amid reports it may not run to central London

news