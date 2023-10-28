28 October 2023

Maidenhead end long winless run by beating Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
28 October 2023

Maidenhead ended a 13-match winless streak in the National League by hanging on to edge out Eastleigh 3-2 and move off the bottom of the table.

After claiming two wins from their opening four fixtures, Maidenhead had spiralled in recent weeks but they made a bright start and went ahead when Remy Clerima netted following a goalmouth scramble.

The hosts were two up inside 15 minutes as Casey Pettit was upended in the area and Ashley Nathaniel-George slotted home from the spot.

However, Maidenhead also held a 2-0 lead in midweek at Aldershot but lost 4-2, and hearts would have been in mouths after half-time when Scott Quigley headed home at the back post.

But Reece Smith’s deft footwork and fine finish restored the two-goal cushion and even though Quigley curled home deep into stoppage time, Maidenhead held on to secure a first win in the league since August 19.

