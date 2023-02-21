Sam Barratt opened the scoring for Maidenhead (Nigel French/PA)
21 February 2023

Maidenhead end winless run with comfortable win over Yeovil

By NewsChain Sport
21 February 2023

Maidenhead eased to a first win in four National League matches with a 2-0 victory over Yeovil.

They started brightly and Alan Massey fired wide in the 10th minute after good work from Ashley Nathaniel-George.

Emile Acquah saw an effort saved by Yeovil goalkeeper Grant Smith on the half-hour, while at the other end Jordan Young’s free-kick was kept out by Alexis Andre Jr.

The home side opened the scoring after 42 minutes when a corner fell to Sam Barratt and he converted from close in.

The Magpies doubled their lead from the first noteworthy chance of the second half in the 64th minute. The ball feel to Reece Smith and he volleyed it into the bottom corner.

It was all Maidenhead as Kane Ferdinand saw an effort saved and Barratt had a free-kick tipped away as they held on comfortably.

