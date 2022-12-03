Maidenhead fight back to share points against Dorking
Remy Clerima netted a second-half equaliser to earn Maidenhead a 1-1 draw at home to Dorking in the National League.
The 32-year-old French defender nodded home on the hour after Dorking had taken the lead inside two minutes when Ryan Seager slotted home his ninth goal of the season after good work between Jasper Pattenden and Josh Taylor.
Clerima also produced an instant response to Dorking’s opener but his header was well saved by goalkeeper Joe Walsh.
Seager then missed a glorious chance to double his and Dorking’s tally 10 minutes before half-time, firing his effort just wide having found himself in space in the box.
Ashley Nathaniel-George forced Walsh into another save after fine solo run and just before the break, only the crossbar prevented Sam Barratt from hauling Maidenhead level.
But Clerima was first to meet a ball into the box to equalise before Emile Acquah struck the bar for the home side as the points were shared.
