09 April 2024

Maidenhead safe after win over Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
09 April 2024

Maidenhead made sure of their National League status with a 3-1 win over Hartlepool.

They went ahead in the 13th minute when Casey Pettit converted Will De Havilland’s knock down.

Callum Cooke’s brilliant volley brought Hartlepool level after the break but two goals in nine minutes sealed it for the hosts.

Tom Beckwith made it 2-1 in the 75th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the area and Shawn McCoulsky sealed it with a tap-in.

