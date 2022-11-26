26 November 2022

Maidstone claim overdue home win by beating Maidenhead

26 November 2022

Maidstone extended their unbeaten National League run to three matches as they ran out 3-2 winners over Maidenhead.

The hosts were quickly into their stride and opened the scoring in the third minute through Dom Odusanya’s low strike into the bottom corner.

Maidstone doubled their lead when Regan Booty dispatched a penalty after Jerome Binnom-Williams was adjudged to have handled the ball in the 18th minute.

Maidenhead pulled a goal back in outstanding fashion nine minutes before the break when Charlee Adams powered a free-kick from the edge of the box into top corner.

The Stones regained their two-goal advantage three minutes into the second half as Christie Pattison nudged the ball over the line.

Reece Smith grabbed a second for Maidenhead deep into stoppage time but it could not deny Maidstone a first home league win since August.

