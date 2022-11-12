Maidstone end wait for a win as Scunthorpe’s misery continues
Maidstone snapped a 12-game winless run in the Vanarama National League as late goals from Jack Barham and Roarie Deacon sealed a 2-0 win at Scunthorpe.
Barham broke the deadlock in the 74th minute and Deacon lashed home a second in the closing stages to ensure a first league success for the Kent club since the end of August.
Scunthorpe, who sit third from bottom after a third successive league defeat, finished the game with 10 men after defender Joe Nuttall was shown his second yellow card in the 88th minute.
After a goalless first half, the visitors struck the woodwork soon after the restart when Josh Fawole turned Ryan Galvin’s cross on to the post.
Barham headed home Deacon’s dinked cross with 16 minutes left and after Nuttall’s effort for Scunthorpe was ruled out for a handball decision, Deacon slammed home a shot into the top corner.
