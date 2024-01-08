Maidstone handed tricky trip to Ipswich in FA Cup fourth round

Vanarama National League South side Maidstone have been handed a trip to Sky Bet Championship promotion chasers Ipswich in the FA Cup fourth round.

Maidstone are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, having beaten Stevenage 1-0 in the third round on Saturday.

Ipswich, who sit second in the Championship table, were 3-1 winners at AFC Wimbledon.

Maidstone manager George Elokobi is relishing the trip to Portman Road.

“It is a terrific draw for us. It is a fantastic location geographically, it is reachable for our Maidstone United community,” Elokobi said on Sky Sports News.

“It is important we enjoy this draw. Ipswich are a Premier League club in the making, they are flying high in the Championship, so it is a great draw for us.

It is a fantastic opportunity for our players to go out, express themselves and enjoy the day with our fanbase.

“I said if we didn’t draw a Premier League club, then the next best thing was a Championship club.

“To pick out Ipswich, who have a great support behind them, is going to be a great occasion for our club, for our community and our owners.

Holders Manchester City will travel to Premier League rivals Tottenham.

Liverpool, who beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, will be at home against either Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

National League Eastleigh were also in the draw after earning a replay against League Two Newport.

The winners of that tie will go on to host Wigan or Manchester United, who are playing on Monday night, while League Two Wrexham will be away at Championship side Blackburn.

There will be more all-Premier League ties with Chelsea at home to Aston Villa, Sheffield United taking on Brighton and Fulham facing Newcastle.

Bournemouth will host Swansea, while the winner of Crystal Palace and Everton will be at home to Luton or Bolton.

West Ham and Nottingham Forest could also meet in round four if they come through their respective replays against Bristol City and Blackpool.

Brentford or Wolves will travel to West Brom, while Championship leaders Leicester will be at home against either Hull or Birmingham.

There will be all-Championship ties between Watford and Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry with Leeds at home against Plymouth.

The fourth-round ties will take place across the weekend of January 27-28.