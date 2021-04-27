Mal Benning to leave Mansfield at the end of the season
Long-serving defender Mal Benning is to leave Mansfield at the end of the season.
Benning, 27, has made 251 Mansfield appearances – the 18th highest of any player in the club’s history – since joining the Sky Bet League Two club from Walsall in May 2015.
“After six great years at Mansfield, I have decided that it is time in my career for a new challenge,” left-back Benning told the club website.
“I will be leaving the club at the end of the season with many unforgettable memories; from my debut season to our promotion push two years ago and the recent transition of the team.
“I am very thankful to the chairman, Carolyn (Radford), chief executive, the directors, management, staff, and most importantly the fans.
“I want to thank Mansfield Town Football Club for giving me the opportunity to establish a career in the professional game.
“Mansfield Town will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish everyone associated with this great club all the very best for the future.”
Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “Mal is to be commended for his long service to Mansfield Town.
“The decision for Mal to seek a new challenge was reached mutually and amicably by both parties, with a view to next season in mind.
“We wish Mal and his family all the very best and thank him for his service at One Call Stadium during the past six years.”