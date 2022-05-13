13 May 2022

Malky Mackay could name young Ross County side in search of strong finish

By NewsChain Sport
13 May 2022

Malky Mackay is looking for Ross County to finish the season on a high against Dundee United on Saturday as he looks to the future.

The Staggies boss has indicated the home fans could see some youngsters in action against the Tannadice outfit.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer’s season has been ended by a shoulder injury.

United head coach Tam Courts utilised his squad over the past week to keep players fresh for Dingwall.

The likes of Charlie Mulgrew and Tony Watt could come back into the team.

Marc McNulty (knee), Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) are out while Calum Butcher is also unlikely to feature because of a personal issue.

