05 May 2023

Malky Mackay expects Premiership relegation battle to go down to wire

By NewsChain Sport
05 May 2023

Ross County manager Malky Mackay expects the cinch Premiership relegation battle to be closely-contested with nerve and fortune playing their part.

The Dingwall side slipped four points adrift at the foot of the table with a 6-1 defeat by Hearts immediately before the split and have lost seven of their past nine matches.

But they have beaten four out of five of their bottom-six rivals so far this season, including Saturday’s visitors, Livingston, and Mackay believes his side will make a fight of their survival quest.

When asked what will influence the survival fight, Mackay said: “The team that holds their nerve on the day… I also think the rub of the green will come into it over the five games in terms of maybe some decisions, and the VAR decisions that may take place.

“But I think there will be not a lot between the teams.”

