Malky Mackay hopeful Ross County can keep confidence despite going bottom

Malky Mackay insists his Ross County side will maintain their confidence despite slumping to the bottom of the cinch Premiership following another defeat.

Dundee’s first win of the season saw County isolated at the foot of the table after they lost 3-2 at home to St Mirren.

Mackay admitted he had been concerned at half-time when his side trailed 3-1 after losing some poor goals.

Defender Jack Baldwin had a particularly difficult 45 minutes, slipping before Eamonn Brophy lashed home the opener into the roof of the net, and then misjudging a long ball as his decision to leave it to his goalkeeper allowed Scott Tanser in to make it 3-1.

County also looked vulnerable as Marcus Fraser headed home a corner just before Blair Spittal responded with a deflected free-kick.

But, with Alex Iacovitti’s header sparking a push for an equaliser, Mackay saw enough in the second half to retain his satisfaction with the way his players are performing despite their hunt for a first league win of the season.

“At half-time I questioned their energy levels, because it didn’t look like our normal energy levels in the game,” he said. “At that point, you’d be looking at how we trained and if everything is okay.

“To be fair, in the second half we pressed them back to their own goal. We hit both posts and ended up with 56 per cent possession, 20 crosses and 20 shots on St Mirren’s goal.

“To come away with a defeat is disappointing, but it’s for a reason. We gave away a couple of horror goals.

“I was delighted with the way they put themselves forward in the second half and went on the front foot.

“I’m delighted with both wide areas where we caused real threats. I’m disappointed not to get the result but, to see we were in the game until the last minute and pressing to try and get the equaliser, keeps confidence. We will be okay.”

St Mirren recorded a third consecutive league win and stretched their unbeaten run to six matches but manager Jim Goodwin warned they still have more gears to find.

“We’re on an impressive run, but I still don’t believe we’re anywhere near playing at the level we’re capable of,” he said. “I still think there’s a hell of a lot more to come from this group.

“That’s great from our point of view. Three wins on the spin in this league is extremely difficult to do.

“I’ve just been informed that this is the first time since 2008 that we’ve achieved that. It shows how far we’ve come as a group.

“We’ve not lost many games, apart from away to Celtic with 10 men for 75 minutes, and lost a real narrow one to Hearts who are flying high.”