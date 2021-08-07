Malky Mackay knows his new Ross County players will take time to settle in

Malky Mackay knows it could take several weeks for his Ross County team to gel but he remains optimistic that they can make life difficult for Hibernian at Easter Road.

County overcame a Covid-related shutdown and delays signing players, as well as a late injury to loan signing Jake Vokins, to secure their first cinch Premiership point against St Johnstone in last weekend’s opening weekend.

Mackay has since added five players to his squad with David Cancola out of quarantine and four new signings made during the week.

Canada youth international Ben Paton – brother of County midfielder Harry – will add to the midfield options along with Coventry loan player Jack Burroughs.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer has arrived on loan from Charlton after representing Australia in the Olympics while defender Harry Clarke is on a temporary transfer from Arsenal.

On the challenge of assimilating the newcomers, Mackay said: “It really is all about repetition, making sure they train with each other regularly, and when they do that, quite quickly they get to know each other.

“Once they have been in the dressing room for a few days with each other they will start to get to know each other.

“In terms of actually how they play with each other and the patterns of play and formation, that’s over a number of weeks.”

On the Easter Road challenge on Sunday, Mackay added: “You have got to go into every game with optimism and make sure you make it as difficult as you can for the opposition.

“We are going away from home to one of the top teams but we go there knowing what we have got to do.”