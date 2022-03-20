20 March 2022

Man City and Liverpool on course for FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley

By NewsChain Sport
20 March 2022

Manchester City were handed a potential FA Cup semi-final against Premier League title rivals Liverpool after reaching the last four on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were drawn against the winners of the quarter-final between the Merseysiders and Nottingham Forest after booking their place in the last four with a 4-1 win at Southampton.

The other semi-final pitted Chelsea, victors at Middlesbrough on Saturday, against Crystal Palace, who thrashed Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park a day later.

  • Manchester City v Nottingham Forest/Liverpool
  • Chelsea v Crystal Palace

The line-up was due to be completed after Liverpool’s clash with Forest at the City Ground on Sunday evening.

The semi-finals will be played on the weekend of April 16-17.

City lead the Premier League by just a point from Carabao Cup winners Liverpool, a side they could also meet in this season’s Champions League final.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Pope condemns ‘senseless massacre’ in Ukraine

world news

Mariupol art school used as bomb shelter destroyed in Russian attack, officials say

world news

Staff replacing sacked P&O Ferries workers face ‘poverty pay’, union claims

news