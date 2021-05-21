Man City boss Pep Guardiola hopeful Sergio Aguero fit enough for Etihad farewell

Pep Guardiola is hopeful Sergio Aguero will be fit enough for one final Etihad Stadium appearance for Manchester City on Sunday.

Aguero, City’s record scorer with 258 goals, is leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Argentinian has had an injury-hit last campaign, and has missed the last two games, but manager Guardiola is confident he will be able to receive a rousing farewell from the fans present this weekend.

Aguero (right) has scored 258 goals for City but has endured an injury-hit campaign (PA Wire)

The champions wrap up their Premier League campaign against Everton before switching their focus to next week’s Champions League final.

Guardiola said: “Tomorrow (Saturday) we’ll decide. As much as he can play he will play. He trained today and yesterday a little bit.”

Aguero, 32, has won five Premier League titles since joining City in 2011 and is sure to receive a rousing send-off, even if only 10,000 fans will be present at the game.

Guardiola said: “The quality of the player – it is not necessary to add anything else to his numbers.

“His performance when he fit was fit was incredible. I am pretty sure the 10,000 fans that will be in the stadium will show for the rest of the fans around the world, and will give him his tribute and gratitude for what he’s done for this club in terms of titles, numbers, performance – incredible.”

Guardiola would not comment on reports linking City with Harry Kane (PA Wire)

City have been linked with England captain Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Aguero, with reports this week claiming the striker wants to leave Tottenham.

Guardiola said: “He’s a player for Tottenham. It is not correct for me to talk about that.”

In a boost for City looking ahead to the Champions League final, Guardiola confirmed right-back Kyle Walker was back in contention after missing the midweek loss to Brighton.

Guardiola said: “Kyle could not play against Brighton because he twisted his ankle playing with his children.

“Joao (Cancelo) cannot play because he was sent off but the rest are fit.”