Man City confirm Rodri suffered right knee ligament injury in Arsenal clash

Manchester City have revealed Rodri has suffered ligament damage to his right knee, although the full extent of the injury remains unclear.

The midfielder has been in Spain this week consulting specialists after limping off during the first half of City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

A statement on mancity.com read: “Manchester City can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee.

“The injury was sustained during the first half of this weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

“The midfielder travelled to Spain to seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis.

“Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery and mancity.com will bring you regular updates regarding his rehabilitation.”

While no timeframe has been given for a likely return, there have been reports claiming Rodri could miss the rest of the reason.

The news is a severe blow to City’s hopes of winning the Premier League title for a record fifth season in succession.

City have not lost any of the last 48 Premier League games in which Rodri has featured. His only defeat last term in any competition was the FA Cup final loss to Manchester United in May.

Rodri bounced back from that setback to play a key part in Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024 and is one of the leading contenders to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

It had already been a frustrating start to the season for Rodri, missing City’s first four games including the Community Shield with a hamstring injury.

The Arsenal clash had been his first start and he was forced off after twisting his knee and going down following minor contact with Thomas Partey.

Guardiola addressed the issue of Rodri’s absence following Tuesday night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Watford.

Guardiola said: “Rodri is not here. A problem? Yes. But complain? What are you going to do? I’m so sorry, it’s a pity? Absolutely not.

“I feel sorry for him and Oscar Bobb but we wait for them to recover as best as possible with the best medical department, and go on. This is the challenge. It is nice.

“Let’s go with what we have to Newcastle (on Saturday) to try to win the game and do what we have done for many years. It is as simple as that.”