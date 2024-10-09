Man City dispute ‘a matter for Premier League and clubs to resolve’ – Lisa Nandy

The Premier League will be left alone to resolve the Manchester City rules row, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said.

Nandy is meeting with a group of top-flight clubs on Wednesday, less than 48 hours after City claimed victory in a legal challenge against Premier League financial rules and accused the league of misleading the other 19 clubs in its summary of the judgment.

Nandy’s meeting, set to be attended by executives from Brentford, Brighton, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham, is a routine one concerning plans for an independent regulator and will be followed by similar summits with EFL and National League representatives.

Legislation to create a regulator is set to be reintroduced to Parliament within weeks, with its primary focus being on ensuring clubs are financially sustainable and accountable to their supporters.

The question of the Premier League is a matter for the Premier League and for the clubs to resolve amongst themselves.

Just as was the case under the previous Conservative Government, the watchdog will leave the Premier League and its clubs to set its own financial rules.

Asked by Sky News whether she was concerned at the in-fighting at Premier League level, Nandy said: “I think there have been lots of issues in football, but the biggest issue that the Government is involved with is the issue about sustainability.

“The question of the Premier League is a matter for the Premier League and for the clubs to resolve amongst themselves.

“What I’m really focused on is making sure that we have a sustainable, fair game, from the Premier League – which is a great British export, and it brings great joy to people – all the way through the Championship clubs to the grassroots.

“That’s why we’re introducing the independent football regulator through legislation which we announced in the King’s Speech. I’m really excited to say that we’ll be introducing that very shortly.”

The Premier League has expressed concerns that if the regulator’s remit is too wide it could damage the competition, and believes light-touch, targeted and proportionate legislation would be best.

However, the passage of the regulator through Parliament is taking place at a time when the Premier League is arguably facing the biggest governance crisis in its history, with its four-in-a-row champions City accusing the league of misleading clubs and warning of further legal action if new rules on commercial deals are rushed through.

City are also separately charged with 115 breaches of top-flight financial rules in a hearing which is ongoing, and where an outcome is not expected until the new year.