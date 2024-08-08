Man City remain team to beat but off-field issues cast shadow over champions

Manchester City will bid to make more history in the coming season but a cloud of uncertainty hangs over their 2024-25 campaign.

After claiming an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title last term, there is little doubt the champions remain the team to beat.

But the future of the mastermind of their success, Pep Guardiola, is unclear with the inspirational Catalan having hinted the coming year – his ninth at the helm – could be his last.

With the 53-year-old’s contract due to expire next summer, it is an issue that could cast a shadow over City’s latest challenge until it is resolved one way or another.

Yet that is not the biggest threat to the club’s dominance with the thorny issue of the 115 charges they are facing for alleged breaches of the competition’s financial regulations finally due to come to a head.

After well over a year of speculation about exactly what City are accused of and what sanctions they could face, a hearing is expected to take place in the autumn.

It is still unknown when a verdict could be delivered and how heavily City could be punished if found guilty, but points deductions and even relegation are thought to be possibilities.

Coming after messy situations last season involving Everton and Nottingham Forest over profit and sustainability rules infringements, it is another untidy affair that could see important issues resolved off the field.

One chaotic area where it is expected progress will be made concerns VAR. After a number of controversies last season – Wolves even wanted video officials scrapped altogether – semi-automated offside technology is being brought in to improve decision-making.

When the final reckoning comes, Arsenal will have high hopes of finishing on top.

The Gunners have made considerable progress in recent seasons and, after fading in the 2022-23 run-in, took City to the final day last term.

Mikel Arteta’s side could be ready to come of age, particularly if City’s usual ferocious levels of intensity do dip.

Arsenal would certainly seem to start from a stronger position than the other usual challengers.

Liverpool have undergone a major change at the top following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and replacement boss Arne Slot, with big shoes to fill, may need time to bed in.

Chelsea have also changed managers again with Enzo Maresca taking over from Mauricio Pochettino. Erik ten Hag has survived at Manchester United having won the FA Cup, but the Dutchman’s long-term status remains uncertain.

Challenging for Champions League spots is likely to be the aim for Tottenham and Newcastle while it remains to be seen how last season’s surprise package, Aston Villa, cope with the added challenge of top-tier European football.

Brighton and West Ham, with new managers in Fabian Hurzeler and Julen Lopetegui, could be unknown quantities but Crystal Palace, impressive so far under Oliver Glasner, will hope to kick on despite the loss of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Brentford will be looking up, if they can retain the services of Thomas Frank and Ivan Toney, and Ipswich, back in the top flight after a 22-year absence, offer something different under highly-rated Kieran McKenna.

The other promoted teams, Leicester and Southampton, are more familiar and they will aim to join the likes of Wolves, Bournemouth and Fulham in establishing themselves in the Premier League.

Forest will want to put last season’s troubles behind them, as will Everton in their final season at Goodison Park. However, after more turmoil following a failed takeover, much could depend on Sean Dyche’s renowned fighting spirit.