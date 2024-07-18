Man City sign Brazil winger Savinho from Troyes following successful Girona loan

Manchester City have completed the signing of Brazil winger Savinho on a five-year deal after his starring role in helping Girona qualify for the Champions League.

The 20-year-old, who has seven international caps, spent last season on loan at the LaLiga side from Troyes – both clubs being part of the City Football Group stable controlled by City’s owners – and contributed 11 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for the Catalan outfit.

After helping the team to an unprecedented third-place finish, he was selected to be part of the Brazil squad that reached the quarter-finals of the Copa America in the United States earlier this month, scoring his first international goal during a group-stage win against Paraguay.

Savinho , who is also known as Savio, said in a City statement: “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the Premier League champions and Club World Cup winners.

“Everyone knows they are the best team in the world right now, so to be here is very exciting for me.

“I’m excited about the chance to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest coaches ever, and someone I know will help me improve even more.

“I had an amazing time in Spain and I’m looking forward to a new challenge of playing in the Premier League and alongside some of the best players in the world.

“I can’t wait to meet the fans and my new team-mates and hopefully be a part of bringing more success to City.”

Savinho first moved to Europe from Atletico Mineiro in 2022, signing for Troyes – for whom he did not make a first-team appearance – before being immediately loaned to PSV Eindhoven where he played eight times in his debut campaign.

Last season was his first as a regular starter in senior football and saw him feature in all but one of Girona’s league matches as they earned a first-ever place in Europe’s top competition.

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said of his club’s first summer signing: “Savinho is a very exciting player and I think the City fans are really going to enjoy watching him.

“What he achieved last season at Girona was remarkable and he is already a full Brazil international. He has a big role to play for Manchester City this season and beyond.

“We are totally confident in his ability. He is still young and has the potential to become even better, and everyone knows that Pep is the best at helping players develop even further.”

Savinho, who made his professional debut for Atletico aged only 17 in 2020, will wear the number 26 shirt for City next season.