Man United bounce back from Liverpool thrashing with emphatic Europa League win

Manchester United showed their character as they bounced back from their annihilation at Anfield with a 4-1 win at home to Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

The hosts, hammered 7-0 by Liverpool on Sunday, made the ideal start as Marcus Rashford’s goal gave them an early lead, but it was cancelled out by Ayoze Perez’s leveller.

However, second-half goals from Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst completed an emphatic win to put United in a strong position to reach the quarter-finals.

Arsenal came from behind to draw 2-2 away to Sporting Lisbon.

A William Saliba header had Arsenal ahead, but goals either side of half-time from Goncalo Inacio and Paulinho put Sporting in the driving seat.

However, a Hidemasa Morita own goal saw the visitors secure a draw to take back to the Emirates Stadium.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma put themselves in the box seat in their tie with a 2-0 first-leg win over Real Sociedad.

Stephan El Shaarawy put away a Tammy Abraham cross for the opener, but Roma left it late to double their advantage, with Marash Kumbulla adding a second with just three minutes of normal time remaining.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the game to give Juventus a narrow 1-0 advantage in their clash with Freiburg.

Sven Michel scored a late equaliser as Union Berlin came from behind three times to earn a 3-3 draw with Union Saint-Gilloise in the snow.

Victor Boniface opened the scoring for the Belgian side in the 28th minute, but the scores were level at the break following Josip Juranovic’s equaliser.

Yorbe Vertessen then restored the visitors’ lead, only for Robin Knoche to make it 2-2.

Boniface scored his second of the game in the 72nd minute, but Michel hit the equaliser in the 89th minute to ensure the tie remained finely balanced.

Bayer Leverkusen gave their chances of reaching the last eight a boost with a 2-0 win over Ferencvaros, Kerem Demirbay and Edmond Tapsoba on target, while Joan Jordan and Erik Lamela scored as Sevilla beat Fenerbahce by the same score.

Ezequiel Bullaude struck an 88th-minute equaliser for Feyenoord in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk, who had gone in front through Yaroslav Rakitskyi’s 79th-minute opener.