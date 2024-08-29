Man United’s Mason Mount out for ‘a few games’ after latest injury setback
Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has been ruled out “for a few games” after being withdrawn from last week’s Premier League defeat at Brighton.
Mount revealed on social media that he sustained “a minor muscle issue” and must now endure another spell on the sidelines.
It is another setback for both United and the player, who missed four months last season following his £55million move from Chelsea due to a calf problem.
Mount said: “During the last game I picked up a minor muscle issue.
“I’ve had it checked and it looks like I’ll be out for a few games. Leading up to and during pre-season, I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready.
“I wanted you to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team.”
Mount, who started for the third consecutive Premier League match this season at Brighton, was restricted to 20 appearances in all competitions last season due to a calf injury sustained in March and saw his chances of making England’s Euro 2024 squad diminish.
Erik Ten Hag’s squad was dogged by injuries last season and he is currently without striker Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring), while summer signing Leny Yoro is recovering from surgery after breaking a bone in his foot after completing his £60m move from Lille.
