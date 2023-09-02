Manchester United are set to introduce new arrivals in the Premier League clash against Arsenal, including Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, and potentially Rasmus Hojlund. However, Sofyan Amrabat will not be available due to visa issues. Jonny Evans has rejoined the club after 8 years. Despite some players being unavailable due to injury, the United boss, Erik ten Hag, is optimistic about the game, stating it's one of the biggest in the Premier League.

Arsenal have loaned out Albert Sambi Lokonga to Luton Town, as they work to balance their books after summer spending that exceeded £200 million. Lokonga, a 23-year-old midfielder, has been training separately from Arsenal's main group. After spending last season on loan at Crystal Palace, he has not broken into the team under Mikel Arteta. Lokonga joins Luton Town following the deadline day agreement and will need to impress if he hopes to secure a future at the Emirates Stadium.

Nottingham Forest have rejected a £40m bid from Tottenham for Brennan Johnson. The 22-year-old Welsh international was a key player for the team last season, following their promotion to the Premier League. Reports indicate that Tottenham may be preparing a £50m bid as they seek to rebuild their frontline after Harry Kane's departure. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have signed Nuno Tavares on loan, beating Aston Villa to secure the deal. Tavares is expected to replace Renan Lodi in the starting lineup.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Emile Smith-Rowe is not available for transfer, despite interest from Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Newcastle United. All three clubs have made enquiries about the 23-year-old winger, who has not played in the Premier League this season. Their approaches were blocked by Arsenal, who insist the player is not up for sale. Arteta, when asked about the transfer speculations, affirmed that Smith-Rowe would remain at Arsenal and encouraged him to work towards improving the team.

Manchester United is preparing for a match against Arsenal after their victory against Nottingham Forest. Coach Erik Ten Hag is also preparing for the upcoming transfer deadline. In transfer news, midfielder Donny van de Beek may be heading to Galatasaray. United has shown interest in Ryan Gravenberch, who may be moving before the deadline, but Liverpool is reportedly leading the race to sign him. United may shift their focus to Sofyan Amrabat amid these developments.

Arsenal are in the final stages of transfer deadline day negotiations, which include a potential late move for Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson, following the exits of Balogun and Nuno Tavares. The club also confirmed a £4m deal with Crystal Palace for Rob Holding's transfer, as part of their strategy to streamline their player roster. This comes ahead of Arsenal's crucial match against Manchester United.

Newcastle United may not sign more players after Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, and Lewis Hall, but still need to reduce their wage bill. Possible departures include Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick to Sheffield Wednesday, and Lucas De Bolle to Feyenoord. Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett's future at the club is uncertain despite interest from other clubs. Hayden is currently undertaking a medical at Sheffield, Hendrick is being courted by Championship teams, and De Bolle is in ongoing negotiations with Feyenoord.

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's coach, has announced that star striker Rasmus Hojlund and new goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will return from injuries in time for their match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Despite some shaky performances, including a comeback win from a two-goal deficit against Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag is confident in the team's readiness and strength. Hojlund's return is anticipated to boost United's offense, while Bayindir's debut is expected to strengthen the team's defensive capabilities.

Manchester United faces several injuries ahead of their Premier League match against Arsenal, with seven players including Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount sidelined. However, Erik ten announced the availability of Rasmus Hojlund and recent transfers Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, and Sergio Reguilon. Sofyan Amrabat will not debut due to visa issues. Reguilon, an experienced player, might start due to Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's injuries. Arsenal will miss Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny but welcomes back Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from recent injuries, and Takehiro Tomiyasu from suspension.