Man Utd closing in on teenage Lille defender Leny Yoro in deal worth up to £59m
Manchester United are close to signing highly-rated French defender Leny Yoro in a deal worth up to 70 million euros (£59million), the PA news agency understands.
The 18-year-old Lille player, who was also linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, travelled to the UK on Wednesday to undergo a medical with the Premier League club.
It is understood United will pay 62.8m euros (£52.7m) as a fixed fee with add-ons worth a further eight million euros (£6.7m) in total.
Yoro, who has been feted as one of the best young players in Europe, would become the second signing of the summer for United, following Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival from Bologna which was confirmed last weekend.
Meanwhile, striker Mason Greenwood is poised to leave United and join Marseille, with the clubs having reached an agreement in principle over a 31.6 million euro (£26.5m) transfer.
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Spanish side Getafe.
Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.
He faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.
New arrival Zirkzee will add to United’s attacking options, and in his first interview since completing his move, the 23-year-old told MUTV: “It’s been a rollercoaster of a few weeks with good experiences. Happy to be here.
“Obviously I’m at a good point in my career. Making a transfer to United is positive. I can’t wait to get started and continue what I did last season and do the best I can.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox