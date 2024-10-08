08 October 2024

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire sidelined for ‘a few weeks’ through injury

By NewsChain Sport
Harry Maguire will be sidelined for “a few weeks” with the injury he picked up on Sunday.

The Manchester United defender had to be helped off the pitch late on in the first half of Sunday’s draw against Aston Villa.

Writing on his Instagram story, Maguire said: “Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I’ll come back stronger.”

The 31-year-old made only his third Premier League start of the season against Villa after coming off the bench in the Europa League clash with Porto last week and scoring a last-minute equaliser.

Maguire was left out of England boss Lee Carsley’s squad for the Nations League matches against Greece and Finland this week.

Kobbie Mainoo was set to be United’s only England representative but he has withdrawn, while Alejandro Garnacho and Noussair Mazraoui will sit out Argentina and Morocco duty respectively.

