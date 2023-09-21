Manchester United's Jadon Sancho may be sold or sent on loan to Barcelona in the January transfer window due to his fallout with head coach Erik ten Hag. He has been training separately after refusing to apologise for his lack of application during training. Meanwhile, Manchester City have postponed contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne due to his ongoing injury absence. Despite De Bruyne's significant hamstring injury, he remains an important part of Guardiola's plans.

Don Hutchinson, ex-Everton midfielder, strongly backs Graham Potter to take over as Everton manager, if current manager Sean Dyche is sacked. Following the club's underwhelming start to the season with just one point from five games, fan pressure on Dyche is mounting. Hutchinson believes Potter, previously Brighton boss and currently unemployed, could provide the club with a fresh approach and enjoyable football. The call for change comes after Everton's recent 1-0 loss to Arsenal. Dyche has been in charge since January, barely keeping Everton in the Premier League. Everton play Brentford next.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has criticized the disallowed goal in Arsenal's recent match against Everton. The goal by Gabriel Martinelli was ruled out after VAR determined that Eddie Nketiah was offside. However, Halsey and others, including Gary Neville on Sky Sports coverage, questioned the camera angle used by VAR, arguing it wasn't parallel to the play and may have led to an incorrect offside decision. Arsenal ultimately won the game, but the contentious decision could have caused more controversy had they not secured the victory.

The North London rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur is predicted to be intense this season with both clubs showing promising starts. Arsenal aims for another title challenge after an impressive previous season, while Tottenham, under Ange Postecoglou, has got off to a strong start. Despite their form, challenging Manchester City might be a struggle. According to Opta's predictions, Chelsea may continue to face difficulties this season. Meanwhile, West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace have started strong in the Premier League.

Tottenham's new signings and the appointment of manager Ange Postecoglou are proving beneficial for Chairman Daniel Levy. Brennan Johnson, a record-signing, exhibited remarkable performance against Sheffield United, impressing fans with his energy and pace, despite a disallowed goal. Postecoglou praised Johnson's attributes, stating they align well with the club's strategy. Tottenham have won their last four league games, a feat not achieved last season, marking their best start in over a decade.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed the idea that Manchester United are potential contenders for this season's Premier League title. Despite only being two points off the top of the table, Man United's results have been inconsistent. Guardiola considers Arsenal and Liverpool, who are also just two points behind Man City, as stronger contenders. In recent years, Man City have consistently secured the title, with Liverpool being their last serious competition during the 2019/20 season.

Arsenal are preparing for a Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven and the upcoming North London derby. However, they face several injury issues. Gabriel Martinelli experienced an issue in the game against Everton and is pending assessment. Midfielder Thomas Partey remains sidelined due to a muscle injury, while Mohamed Elneny is recovering from a long-term knee injury but is nearly ready to return. However, Jurrien Timber, who suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury on his Premier League debut, may not return this season.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has praised defender Vitalii Mykolenko for bringing 'balance' to the team since his return to fitness, despite the home loss against Arsenal. Dyche also recognised the strong performances of centre-back pairing James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite. However, Dyche expressed frustration at the team's lack of confidence on the ball, noting a lack of "fluidity".

Arsenal has started the season strongly, with Mikel Arteta's squad updates showing promise. However, changes may be afoot with Ghanaian player, Thomas Partey, reportedly considering his options if not made a starter post-injury. Partey, who has been out with a groin injury, was a key player last season and is expected to be side-lined until late October. Meanwhile, Juventus has shown interest in Partey, with their need for a midfielder intensifying following potential charges against Paul Pogba. These developments could impact Arsenal's plans for the January transfer window.

Despite Everton's ongoing struggles and their 18th place in the Premier League, 21-year-old centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has been a bright spot for the team. Branthwaite, who spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, has impressed this season, with stats showing him as the top centre-back for possession won and second for aerial duels won. His performance has provided hope for Everton, despite the team's lack of goals and confidence.