Despite recent defeats, Manchester United remain optimistic for the Premier League season. Jonny Evans, a veteran defender and league champion, is near to finalising a one-year deal with United following his release from Leicester City. Meanwhile, Everton have declined Erik ten Hag's bid for young defender Jarrad Branthwaite, despite his impressive performance on loan at PSV Eindhoven. While United may pursue Branthwaite, Everton's asking price may prove too excessive for a player early in his career.

Rangers manager, Michael Beale, is planning to reduce his first-team squad size, with several departures predicted before the transfer window concludes. The club confirmed the impending arrival of Ecuadorian Jose Cifuentes, marking their ninth summer signing. Speculation surrounds the future of Glen Kamara, who has reportedly been negotiating with various parties, including Leeds United. Meanwhile, Zambian international, Fashion Sakala, has declined a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League, dismissing a potential departure. Beale voiced the necessity of weaving the new squad together, acknowledging the potential for temporary difficulties and player unease.

West Bromwich Albion are said to be preparing a bid for FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba, edging out Cardiff City and Leeds United for his services. Kaba, on loan to the Bluebirds last season, contributed eight goals and an assist in 17 Championship games. Having returned to Denmark, the 28-year-old has maintained his form. Now several Championship clubs, including West Brom in search of a number nine, have expressed interest. Head coach Carlos Corberan emphasises the necessity for another player in that position. The Express & Star and The Mirror suggest Albion are about to make an offer, amid competition from Leeds, Cardiff, Watford and two others.

The Sky Bet Championship is set to return in a few weeks, with clubs actively investing in transfers for preparation. High-profile deals include Shea Charles to Southampton for £10.5m, Harry Winks to Leicester City for £10m, and Ellis Simms to Coventry City for £6.1m. Other teams have made more modest signings, some on free transfers. With changes due to promotions and relegations, the total squad market values have been significantly altered. This summary presents all 24 clubs, ranked by their updated squad valuations, and their highest valued players.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, under Julen Lopetegui, are expecting multiple signings to enhance their squad depth for the 2023/24 season. Whilst no confirmations have been made, there's considerable speculation as the Premier League opening grows near. The potential starting lineup for the upcoming campaign is eagerly anticipated, based on the most reliable rumours.

Aston Villa are said to be in talks with Turkish club Beşiktaş over a potential transfer of Brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho. After an impressive start, Coutinho's performances have dipped, with injuries playing a part in his struggles. Beşiktaş have made an offer including a season-long loan and an €8 million purchase clause, much lower than Villa’s outlay for Coutinho. Additionally, the Turkish club only proposes to pay 40% of the player's large salary. Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers' defender Nathan Collins is reportedly on the brink of a £23 million move to Brentford, subject to a medical examination.

Rangers F.C. have secured three new signings: Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland. Michael Beale is aiming to challenge Celtic's domestic preeminence in the 2023/24 season. Despite Celtic being without a manager, Rangers have made a promising start in the early summer period. Many potential signings are rumoured for moves to Ibrox, some of which could be confirmed as early as this week. This could significantly affect the starting XI for the Rangers in the upcoming season.

Newcastle United is planning for next season following a surprising Champions League placement. Recognising the need to bolster their squad, they are eyeing potential transfers. The prospective starting XI includes Nick Pope as the first-choice goalkeeper, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Josko Gvardiol, and Kieran Tierney comprising the defence. The midfield might feature Bruno Guimaraes, James Maddison, and Joelinton. The probable forward lineup includes Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, and Alexander Isak. However, final placements depend on transfer rumours actualising and players' form.

Current talks focus on Everton’s 2023/24 squad following their narrow escape from relegation for the second year running. Manager Sean Dyche faces key choices with the impending transfer window. While new recruits are necessary due to scoring the second least goals last season, many present players may exit. Injuries were also a factor in their difficult season. The latest transfer possibilities for Everton have been compiled, providing a glimpse into Dyche’s potential lineup.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prioritising a transformation of Liverpool's midfield this summer. Despite a top four Premier League finish being uncertain, Liverpool are reportedly making advances towards potential signings ahead of the transfer window. Regardless of this season's outcome, recruitment is certain. The midfield is expected to see significant changes, providing Klopp can secure his targets. A potential starting 11 has been suggested based on recent transfer rumours.