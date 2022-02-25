25 February 2022

Man Utd must do without Scott McTominay against Watford

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2022

Manchester United remain without Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani for their Premier League clash with Watford.

McTominay missed United’s Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid in midweek through illness and is still sidelined while Cavani has struggled with a groin problem all season.

Forward Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Watford have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip north.

Joao Pedro (calf) and Juraj Kucka (muscular) are back in contention while Joshua King could face his former club despite coming off injured in the midweek loss to Crystal Palace.

Peter Etebo (quad), Kwadwo Baah (foot) recently turned out for the under-23s but Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) is out.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Fred, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Ngakia, Kamara, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Kabasele, Louza, Sissoko, Etebo, Kucka, Kayembe, Cleverley, King, Dennis, Sarr, Joao Pedro, Sema, Kalu, Hernandez, Baah.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russia with sanctions after full-scale invasion of Ukraine

world news

Johnson: Russian invasion of Ukraine is a catastrophe for our continent

world news

Husband of woman Alec Baldwin fatally shot slams actor’s ‘absurd’ claim he wasn’t responsible for her death

world news