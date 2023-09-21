Man Utd vs Bayern player ratings: Look the other way Onana!

Manchester United's challenging start to the season persisted with a 4-3 defeat by Bayern Munich in their first Champions League group match. The Red Devils began positively, but it was Bayern who netted first, courtesy of former Manchester City player Leroy Sane. Jamal Musiala soon doubled their lead. Rasmus Hojlund then scored for United, soon countered by a penalty from Harry Kane. Despite a disorganised goal from Casemiro and another by Mathys Tel for Bayern, United trailed throughout. A final effort from Casemiro proved futile, leaving United to contemplate their ongoing struggles.

Liverpool are set to start their 2023-24 Europa League journey against Austria's LASK this Thursday. After a hiatus since 2015-16, the Reds are back in Europe's secondary club competition, with Manager Jurgen Klopp expressing ambitions of reaching the final. Liverpool are in impressive form, gaining 13 points from their first five Premier League matches. However, they are without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara due to injuries. This, coupled with an upcoming match against West Ham United, may lead to changes in the squad.

Liverpool commence their Europa League journey with a match against LASK on Thursday. Having secured 13 points from their initial five Premier League matches, they currently rank third in the table. With their impressive start to the 2023-24 season, Jurgen Klopp’s team are hoping to extend this momentum into their European matches. Updates on injuries will be provided closer to the game.

Tottenham have announced that Ivan Perisic is likely to miss the rest of the season due to a complex anterior cruciate ligament injury. Perisic, whose contract expires next summer, was injured in a non-contact training session and will require surgery. The team, having had an impressive start to the season, will now face the challenge of managing without the experienced player. Alejo Veliz, signed from Rosario Central, will likely be his cover. The blow comes as Tottenham prepare for the north London derby.

Everton are heading to Brentford on Saturday, hoping to overcome their shaky start to the 2023-24 Premier League season. With just one point from five games, Everton find themselves in the relegation zone. Manager Sean Dyche concedes that the standings reflect their performance. Following a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, Everton supporters worry about another struggle for survival. Brentford, off to a decent start with six points, stand in 11th place despite a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in their previous match. An early assessment of injuries for both sides is in progress.

Aston Villa are set to begin their UEFA Europa Conference League group stage campaign, facing off against Poland's Legia Warszawa on Thursday. Following their 8-0 aggregate victory over Hibernian, they are poised to take on Alkmaar and Zrinjski Mostar. However, their immediate focus remains on the unbeaten Legia. Villa are expected to field a strong lineup in respect to their opponents' recent form. Legia, currently thriving in the Ekstraklasa with four wins and two draws, are undoubtedly a formidable foe. Detailed player predictions for Villa's starting lineup at Stadion Narodowy are also provided.

Chelsea's manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is hopeful that Armando Broja's return from injury will boost Chelsea's striking capabilities. The team has struggled this year, winning only six league games and scoring just 28 goals. Despite signing Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea continue to lack goals. Pochettino believes Broja's return could alleviate this problem, stating that Broja is a "really important striker for Chelsea". Broja was a promising player last season before his injury, having scored in a victory against Wolves and netted nine times during a loan spell at Southampton.

Celtic were beaten 2-0 by Feyenoord in last night's UEFA Champions League, finishing with nine players due to red cards shown to Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm. Manchester City, the defending champions, began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Red Star Belgrade, while Newcastle United made a scoreless draw with AC Milan. Shay Given, formerly of Newcastle, recently discussed how he rejected a contract offer from Manchester United as a young player to join Celtic, seeing it as a quicker route to first-team football.

The Glazer family's firm hold over Manchester United continues to cause controversy, with no signs of a resolution despite claims of exploring different strategies for the club last year. Despite rumoured interest from INEOS's Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim, the current owners are reportedly considering removing the club from sale. Meanwhile, Everton are nearing a deal with American firm 777 Partners. This raises questions about the wealth of the potential new investors and current owners compared to their Premier League rivals.

Alan Shearer was satisfied with Newcastle United's draw against AC Milan in their Champions League group stage opener. Despite being the underdogs, Newcastle held their ground thanks to goalkeeper Nick Pope's numerous saves. Although Milan had more attempts, Newcastle's defensive tactics paid off, resulting in a point from the match. Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s head coach, praised his team's performance, noting the hostile atmosphere and the valuable experience gained from the match. He also expressed hope for improvement moving into the tournament.